Video: Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 3 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Hadestown

Jordan Fisher was interviewed by hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Hadestown star discussed starring in the show on Broadway, his excitement over seeing the Bluey and Grogu balloons, and more!

Watch the interview below!

Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023. Hadestown also stars Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Amelia CormackLindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronTara JacksonMax KumangaiAlex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music supervision, direction, and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

The North American tour is currently playing at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, CA through Sunday, October 1st before returning to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA for two weeks starting Tuesday, October 3. More stops include Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs Wait For Me in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023.  Get a first look at Jordan in the production, performing the song 'Wait For Me', in the video here!

2
Ani DiFranco Will Make Her Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN as Persephone Photo
Ani DiFranco Will Make Her Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN as 'Persephone'

Grammy Award®-winning music icon Ani DiFranco will make her Broadway debut as ‘Persephone’ in the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown.

3
Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher stepped into the role of ‘Orpheus’ in the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown on Broadway on November 20. He is the first actor to succeed original cast member Reeve Carney, who departed the production on November 19th. Check out a photo and video clip from his first curtain call here!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as Orpheus in HADESTOWN Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN

Get a first look at Jordan Fisher as 'Orpheus' in Hadestown!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie
Hadestown Flower Hair Pin Hadestown Flower Hair Pin
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Exclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEEDExclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEED
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Videos

Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
& JULIET

Recommended For You