Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon & Ramin Karimloo Sing in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Rehearsal

Step inside the rehearsal room for Pirates! The Penzance Musical, with a first look at Jinkx Monsoon, Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, and more performing classic songs from the show. The new video includes Monsoon singing "When Frederic was a Little Lad," Karimloo singing "I Am A Pirate King," and more.

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Karimloo (Pirate King), Monsoon (Ruth), Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).

Ahoy! Pirates! The Penzance Musical has been extended by popular demand through July 27 🏴‍☠️ Get an exclusive peek inside rehearsals ahead of Friday's first performance.



Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon, and David Hyde Pierce helm this jazzed-up Gilbert & Sullivan adaptation. pic.twitter.com/N7nTpXqho5 — Roundabout (@roundaboutnyc) March 31, 2025

The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

The design team includes scene design by Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Doubt), costume design by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, The Lion King), sound design by Tony Award-nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Macbeth, An Enemy of the People, Doubt), and dance arrangements by John O’Neill (Harmony). Casting is by Jim Carnahan CSA & Jason Thinger CSA.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical begins previews on Friday, April 4, 2025, and opens officially on Thursday, April 24, 2025. This is a limited engagement, now extended through July 27, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.