Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon Perform 'When You're Good To Mama' in CHICAGO

Jinkx Monsoon is currently starring as "Matron 'Mama' Morton" in Chicago for a limited engagement. She is the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway.
Watch a clip of Jinkx Monsoon performing 'When You're Good to Mama' below!
With "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7", Jinkx Monsoon became the first drag queen in Drag Race "herstory" to win the crown twice, earning the coveted title "Queen of All Queens." Her hilarious and studied impression of Judy Garland on the season's "Snatch Game" episode became a viral sensation, and one of the most talked about TV moments of 2022. She then toured across Australia, New Zealand, and South America, headlined at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and debuted her stand-up comedy show in cities across the U.S. She executive produced, co-wrote, co-created and starred in her own sketch comedy series on WOW Presents Plus called "Sketchy Queens" with comedy partner Liam Krug. The series debuted this fall and has been renewed for a second season. She's currently on tour with the critically-acclaimed theatrical spectacular, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents) co-starring with her best friend and fellow drag superstar, BenDeLaCreme. Her podcast, "Hi, Jinkx" garnered more streams this year since its inception in 2020, featuring notable guests Paula Pell, Kathy Najimy, Russell T Davies and more. Jinkx also released her latest studio EP, "The Virgo Odyssey: Prologue" (PEG Records) this summer, spawning cult hits like "Know-It-All" and her dazzling cover of "Strange Magic" by Electric Light Orchestra.
CHICAGO is Broadway's longest running American musical, celebrating its 26th year on Broadway this past November.
|
|
|
|Shop BroadwayWorld
|
Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
|
Related Stories
Chicago stars Jinkx Monsoon, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Lana Gordon sat down with Megan Ryte on Good Morning America over the weekend to discuss the impact that Monsoon has made on Chicago on Broadway. Monsoon makes history as the first drag queen to play the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton on Broadway. Watch the video interview now!
Bernadette Peters shared a video on Twitter of a sea lion and trainer performing choreography to 'Cell Block Tango' from CHICAGO. Watch the performance here!
Bebe Neuwirth stopped by Chicago to visit Jinkx Monsoon, who currently stars in the production, for Teachers' Night on Broadway. Teacher's Night on Broadway celebrated 500 New York City public school educators by treating them to a showing of the musical Chicago. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Jinkx Monsoon appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss breaking down barriers starring as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway. Monsoon also opens up about her personal life and recent attacks against drag queens. The interview also features video footage of Monsoon performing 'When You're Good to Mama' in Chicago on Broadway.
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
Wake Up With BWW 2/24: JoJo Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, City Center OLIVER! Casting, and More!
February 24, 2023
Top stories include JoJo making her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! Plus, casting has been announced for Oliver! at New York City Center, starring Lilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Benjamin Pajak and more!
Mandy Gonzalez, Robin De Jesús, Katerina McCrimmon, Robi Hager & More To Star In AZUL EP Release Concert At 54 Below
February 23, 2023
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights, Wicked, Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, The Boys in the Band) Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening) & More in the AZUL EP Release Concert.
Katie Holmes, Sarah Cooper & More to Take Part in THE WANDERERS Post-Performance Conversation
February 23, 2023
The cast of Anna Ziegler’s The Wanderers, including Sarah Cooper, Katie Holmes, and Dave Klasko, and playwright, Anna Ziegler, will take part in a post-performance conversation in March. See how to purchase tickets!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow with Special Giveaway
February 23, 2023
The Peter Pan Goes Wrong box office will open tomorrow, Friday, February 24 at 10:00AM! Save on fees, and get a free Peter Pan Goes Wrong pan with purchase.
FAT HAM Full Cast and Design Team Announced
February 23, 2023
The full cast and design team has been announced for the Broadway production of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames. See who is starring in the show, how to purchase tickets and more!