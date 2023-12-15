Video: Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY

& Juliet star Lorna Courtney appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform the musical's opening number, "Baby One More Time."

Courtney was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the hit musical, which is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

Watch Wolfe, Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast perform "Since U Been Gone" on Good Morning America earlier this year here. They also performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers here and performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the performance here:



