Video: Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY

& Juliet is now running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 4 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
& Juliet

& Juliet star Lorna Courtney appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform the musical's opening number, "Baby One More Time."

Courtney was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the hit musical, which is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. 

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

Watch WolfeCourtneyMelanie La Barrie, and the cast perform "Since U Been Gone" on Good Morning America earlier this year here. They also performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers here and performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the performance here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Sustainability Gets Amped Up on Broadway at & JULIET Photo
Photos: Sustainability Gets Amped Up on Broadway at & JULIET

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) and Sweet Hospitality Group (SHG) are collaborating on a new pilot program to collect, sanitize, and reuse unwanted Broadway souvenir show cups. This initiative, in collaboration with Cup Zero, will aid in reducing the amount of plastic waste generated by Broadway theatres. 

2
Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January Photo
Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January

Charity Angél Dawson is joining the cast of & Juliet! Dawson will star as Angélique, beginning performances on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

3
Exclusive: & JULIET Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Exclusive: & JULIET Sings Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. See photos from the recording session with the cast of & Juliet!

4
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week Photo
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Dylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' CoverDylan Mulvaney to Release Debut Single Tonight; Preview Her 'Blue Christmas' Cover
Cher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall SpecialCher, Olivia Rodrigo & More Featured in ABC's JingleBall Special
Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY ChannelRobin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel
Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZSaweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

Videos

Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY Video
Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY
Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize Video
Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You