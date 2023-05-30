Video: Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform "Since U Been Gone."

Before the performance, Wolfe and Courtney spoke with Michael Strahan to discuss the hit musical.

"Every night it's the biggest party. I see five-year-olds out there to 90-year-olds and it's just because this is the most joyous show that you could possibly see. You can't help but dance at the end," Wolfe shared.

The production has also performed the number on Late Night With Seth Meyers here. "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance here.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the new performance here:



