Video: Watch & JULIET Star Lorna Courtney Perform '...Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW

Tony nominee Lorna Courtney performed "...Baby One More Time" from the hit musical & Juliet on The View this morning.

& Juliet is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Courtney is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, joined by Betsy Wolfe, who is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in the production.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

Watch Wolfe, Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast perform "Since U Been Gone" on Good Morning America last week here. They also performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers here and performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the performance on The View here:



