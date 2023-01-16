Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman's Closing Night Speech at THE MUSIC MAN

Jan. 16, 2023  

Yesterday, January 15, 2023, The Music Man took its final bow at the Winter Garden Theatre following 46 previews and 373 regular performances. Jackman thanks the audience, the understudies and swings, everyone working behind the scenes at the Winter Garden Theatre, and more.

Watch star Hugh Jackman's speech at the show's final curtain call below!

The revival of Meredith Willson's musical starred two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. Over the course of its run, the production shattered the Winter Garden Theatre's previous weekly box office record a total of 48 times and played to 487K audience members from around the globe.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."





