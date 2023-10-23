Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Perform 'Ya Never Know' on GMA3

This afternoon, Corbin Bleu and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors performed "Ya Never Know" on GMA3.

The performance came after he and Constance Wu performed "Suddenly Seymour" on the main Good Morning America broadcast this morning. Watch their performance here.

Bleu is joined by D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Tiffany Renee Thompdon, and Khadija Sankoh as the Urchins, who also performed part of the title song from the musical. Watch below!

Little Shop of Horrors is currently running at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), Off-Broadway in New York City.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Watch the performance here:



