Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Cobrin Bleu and Constace Wu stopped by Good Morning America this morning to perform "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors.

Wu and Bleu currently star in Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), Off-Broadway in New York City.

"It's the most fun job," Wu said before the performance. "It's just great. I'm having a lot of fun."

"I love Seymour so much," Bleu shared. "He's so sweet and kind but yes, very insecure. It takes a giant, man-eating plant that gives him the fame and fortune to finally get the confidence to go after the woman of his dreams."

The new Seymour and Audrey also appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know, with Bleu performing "Ya Never Know." Watch the performance and interview here.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Watch the new performance here:



