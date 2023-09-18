Video: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN

Solea Pfieffer and Phillip Boykin also recently joined the cast of Hadestown.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Yesterday, Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, Phillip Boykin, and the cast of Hadestown sang Betty’s hit single “I Love You Always Forever” with the crowd after the matinee outside of the Walter Kerr Theatre to celebrate the new cast joining the company of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Check out photos from the special event here and watch highlights below!

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

Hadestown will make its London return in February 2024 when it plays the Lyric Theatre in the West End. 






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates New Cast Members; Who, Boykin, & More! Photo
Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates New Cast Members; Who, Boykin, & More!

On Sunday, September 17, Hadestown celebrated its new cast members with a post-show performance and celebration. The cast of Hadestown includes international pop sensation Betty Who, Solea Pfieffer, Phillip Boykin, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

2
Interview: Jewelle Blackman Reflects on Her Journey With HADESTOWN Photo
Interview: Jewelle Blackman Reflects on Her Journey With HADESTOWN

In this interview, Jewelle Blackman discusses her six-year journey in the hit musical Hadestown. Discover how Blackman embraced different characters and perspectives, and the impact the show has had on her life.

3
HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide Photo
HADESTOWN on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Hadestown on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

4
Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Original Hadestown cast member Eva Noblezada played her final performance as 'Eurydice' last night, Sunday, August 13. Noblezada began playing the role in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019. Check out a video of her final bow, plus speeches from castmates, here!

