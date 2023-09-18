Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates New Cast Members With Betty Who, Phillip Boykin, and More!

The musical celebrated its new cast members with a post-show performance and celebration

By: Sep. 18, 2023

On Sunday, September 17, Hadestown celebrated its new cast members with a post-show performance and celebration. The cast of Hadestown includes international pop sensation Betty Who, Solea Pfieffer, Phillip Boykin, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, and more.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

Hadestown will make its London return in February 2024 when it plays the Lyric Theatre in the West End. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 




