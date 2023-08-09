Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform "The Power of Love" and "Back in Time" on GMA.
 
Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series. 
 
Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.






Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway Photo
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway

Back to the Future is officially on Broadway! Three years after its UK premiere and almost four decades after its big screen debut, the beloved film is now on its way to becoming an equally adored musical. Much of the show's creative team is very familiar with the source material.

Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opens on Broadway tonight, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. Read reviews for the production!

Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform Johnny B. Goode as Marty McFly Photo
Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'

Check out photos and video of Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Photo
Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance

Earlier this week, the best of Broadway came out to celebrate Back to the Future: The Musical’s Gala Performance, benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.We're taking you onto the red carpet of the big night below with the show's stars Casey Likes, Roger Bart, and special guests Bernadette Peters, Tony Yazbeck and more! Watch the video!

