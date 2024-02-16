Video: Watch Ani DiFranco Sing 'Our Lady of the Underground' in HADESTOWN

Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco is currently starring as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway.

Watch DiFranco sing 'Our Lady of the Underground' below!



Hadestown currently stars Lola tung as 'Eurydice,' Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Tony Award winner Lillias White as ‘Hermes.’ They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

