Video: Watch Alex Newell Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW

Shucked is now running on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

Shucked
Click Here for More on Shucked

Tony winner Alex Newell recently stopped by The View to perform the show-stopping "Independently Owned" from Shucked on Broadway.

Before the interview, Newell sat down to discuss their history-making Tony win, "cackling" to the Shucked script when they first read it, and the standing ovations they receive every night after "Independently Owned."

"It is wonderful. You work so hard and you pour yourself into your craft and I pour myself into this song and I pour myself into this literal corset every night so it's a dream and I am so happy people are enjoying it," Newell shared.

With a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked also stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, and Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawJaygee MacapugayScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Watch the interview here:

Watch the performance here:




RELATED STORIES

1
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as Maizy in September Photo
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as 'Maizy' in September

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Patrick Pacheco to Explore How SHUCKED Became a Hit Photo
Patrick Pacheco to Explore How SHUCKED Became a Hit

In this new two-part episode of “THEATER: All the Moving Parts” host Patrick Pacheco looks at why “Shucked,” is poised to be the sleeper of the season. On the heels of its nine Tony nominations and one win (Alex Newell), Pacheco speaks with three of the nominees: writer Robert Horn, director Jack O’Brien, and actor Kevin Cahoon.

3
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In! Photo
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!

Tony-nominee Kevin Cahoon welcomes Shucked's woman of the world, Maizy, for the latest episode of the web chat show, Between Two Stalks. Watch the video below!

4
Video: SHUCKED Stars Alex Newell and Caroline Innerbichler Perform Friends In New Music Vi Photo
Video: SHUCKED Stars Alex Newell and Caroline Innerbichler Perform 'Friends' In New Music Video

Get another look at Broadway's corniest new musical in their latest music video as Tony -nominee Alex Newell and star Caroline Innerbichler sing the touching duet, 'Friends'.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Snakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni LongSnakehips Release Deluxe Album Plus Single With Muni Long
Pasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season ThreePasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number For Season Three
Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'Phoebe Hunt's Fiddle-Forward New Album 'Nothing Else Matters'
DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

Videos

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Video Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You