Video: WICKED's Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz Perform 'Ozcapella' Version of 'One Short Day'

Check out the video of the trio performing the song in a Gershwin Theatre stairwell!

By: Jan. 24, 2024

 Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz recently took to a stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre to perform an 'Ozcapella' version of 'One Short Day.'

"OzCapella back in action with the second installment of this series," Jordan wrote in the Instagram caption. "These girls are stupid talented and didn’t bat an eye at this wild arrangement I threw at them. Enjoy our twist on this classic Wicked tune!"

Check out the video below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jordan Litz (@litzjordan)

Wicked recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 30, 2023. The current cast of Wicked includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. 

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

WICKED features a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good." The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget.




