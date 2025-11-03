Video: WICKED Star Bowen Yang Auditions for THE VOICE Coaches in New Promo Video

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Oz meets The Voice in a promo for a new episode of the singing competition show. In the video, Wicked: For Good star Bowen Yang runs into coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire on the Yellow Brick Road. Yang, who plays Pfannee in the films, proceeds to audition for the trio with a rendition of "For Good" that leaves them nearly speechless. Check out the promo video, and tune in to tonight's episode at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

“The Voice” is the #1 most-watched alternative series for the sixth consecutive broadcast season. The recent fall and midseason cycles have reached 46 million viewers across platforms. This season features Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire as coaches.

This Thursday, NBC will also air Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the two-hour special features performances and appearances by the cast of the film, including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Tony nominee Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock starting Nov. 7.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.