Video: Vanessa Williams Shares THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Borrows Dialogue From the Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanessa Williams is now playing the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in the musical adaptation of the film The Devil Wears Prada. Performances are currently underway in the UK's Theatre Royal Plymouth, prior to a run in the West End in October.

Williams chatted with Good Morning America this morning about the musical and what fans can expect.

"I channel Miranda through the dialogue, a lot of the dialogue is taken from the actual film, so what you'll hear me do on stage is the dialogue that people know and love and have memorized," she shared.

Williams went on to call The Devil Wears Prada a "perfect movie." "That's why it has legs and stands the test of time," she said.

Check out the video!

About The Devil Wears Prada

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada also includes Georgie Buckland making her West End debut playing the driven Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as the icy First Assistant to Miranda, Emily, James Darch as the devious journalist, Christian, Rhys Whitfield as Andy’s long-term boyfriend, Nate, and Olivier Award winner, Matt Henry, as Runway’s Creative Fashion Director, Nigel.

Completing the cast are: Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Debbie Kurup*, Liam Marcellino, Robbie McMillan, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Gabriel Mokake, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan LePhong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin. * London only

The Devil Wears Prada features an original score by music icon, and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by

Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.