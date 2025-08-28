Video: 'Two Bodies' Music Video From NYC Premiere of MEXODUS Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all-new 90s hip-hop style music video has been released for “Two Bodies,” a song from the upcoming New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus. Check outt he video here!

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal, Mexodus begins performances Tuesday, September 9 ahead of a Thursday, September 18 opening night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Johnny Moreno (Projections Design), Tony Thomas (Choreographer), and Claire Yenson, C.S.A.(Casting). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.