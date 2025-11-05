Video: Tom Felton Credits Daniel Radcliffe as Inspiration for Coming to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning this month, Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The actor is reprising the role of Draco Malfoy, the character he played for ten years in the hit film franchise.

"It's a dream come true. I still think this is some sort of elaborate prank," said the actor during a recent visit to Good Morning America. The play picks up with the characters 19 years after the end of the original series. Draco, now a father, along with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, are all grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

"I helped shape [Draco] definitely as a kid but this time, he has a son, he's a dad, so I'm taking on all sorts of parental duties as a Malfoy, which has been fun." During the interview, he also spoke about making his Broadway debut in the show, and praised the other members of the production. "It's such an amazing company in front of the house and behind, and the actors and the people that I get to work with, they're incredibly good at what they do, so I've been learning fast."

He credits his former Potter co-star, Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe, as an inspiration in pursuing this next phase of his career. "I saw him in his first show 10+ years ago, and now obviously he is a Tony winner and a big inspiration for the reason why Broadway is so special."

Radcliffe made his Broadway debut in Equus in 2008, later returning to the stage in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lifespan of a Fact, and the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along. The two performers will be on Broadway at the same time, with Radcliffe starring in Every Brilliant Thing next spring. Check out the full interview with Felton now.

Felton is playing a 26-week run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre. Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series.

It has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. It’s now the 3rd longest running Broadway play of all time. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.