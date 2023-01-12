Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT

Jan. 12, 2023  

Watch SIX's Tony Award winning duo, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, discuss Six's Original Broadway Cast Recording, Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT.

In the video, Toby and Lucy discuss why they chose the album to be live.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, has been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album. The recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts in May 2022, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 32 million times to date!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. A release date for physical formats (CD and Vinyl) will be announced soon. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, just completed a run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on December 31, 2022, and is on tour throughout cities in the US. The Aragon tour will play the Palazzo® Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas beginning March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 through October 2, 2022, just played Dallas' Winspear Opera House this past December, and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and in Brisbane, Australia.




