Video: Tim Minchin Sings New MATILDA Song 'Still Holding My Hand'
The song was written for the movie adaptation of the hit stage musical.
Tim Minchin took to Instagram to share his rendition of "Still Holding My Hand", the new song written for the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.
"I felt like recording a little version of my new Matilda song," he wrote in the caption.
Watch the video below!
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.
Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.
On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).
As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda's newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget.
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.
The film also stars Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
More Hot Stories For You
December 15, 2022
Top stories include full principal casting for Sweeney Todd, which will star Jordan Fisher, Ruthie Ann Miles, Gaten Matarazzo and more! Plus, go inside The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess.
Photos: Go Inside the CHESS Benefit Concert Starring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo & Solea Pfeiffer
December 14, 2022
See photos from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!
Photo Exclusive: First Look at Erika Henningsen & More in JOY World Premiere at George Street Playhouse
December 14, 2022
Get an exclusive first look at photos of the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, starring Erika Henningsen, with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse.
1776 Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway
December 14, 2022
Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater on Sunday, January 8.
Natey Jones, J. Bernard Calloway & More Complete the Cast of THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater
December 14, 2022
The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of The Harder They Come. Joining the cast is Natey Jones in the lead role of Ivan, making his American stage debut, as well as J. Bernard Calloway and more.