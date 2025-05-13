Video: 'The Magical Making of Disney's ALADDIN on Broadway' Podcast Receives Webby Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Situation, Disney Theatrical Group and Broadway Podcast Network took home a Webby Award for the podcast, "The Magical Making of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway." The official Webby Awards social media accounts posted a clip of the award begin accepted.

"I Wish For a Webby!" @Situation accepts their Webby Award for "The Magical Making of @Disney's @Aladdin on Broadway" 🧞



🚨 Follow us to be the first to see our Winners' speeches both on and offstage! Experience the #Webbys Show right here on May 12th.#webbyawards #5wordspeech pic.twitter.com/ZsKWwYxmCS — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 10, 2025

About The Magical Making of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

Few musicals have captured the hearts of audiences quite like Disney's Aladdin. But did you know the beloved stage adaptation of the classic animation almost never came to be? This podcast pulls back the curtain on the untold story of Aladdin's journey from conception to Broadway triumph.

About The Webby Awards

The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; AI, Immersive & Games and Creators. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouTube, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.