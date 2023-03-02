Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KID CRITICS
Click Here for More on KID CRITICS

Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

What did our Kid Critics think of The Wind in the Willows on BroadwayHD? Find out!

Mar. 02, 2023  

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Evangeline (9), Lennon (8), and Tess (8), who recently checked out The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





