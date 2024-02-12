Video: The Company of WICKED On Broadway Watches The Teaser Trailer for the Film Adaptation

Good news! The first teaser trailer and poster for part one of the Wicked movie has been released. Go backstage at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre as members of the show's current company take in their first look of the hotly anticipated film adaptation.

Wicked: Part One will be released on November 27, 2024. Watch the video preview that played during the Super Bowl below!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

The poster for the new film was also released, featuring Grande and Erivo in costume, with their bodies forming a "W" for Wicked. See the first photo here:

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres the same day as Disney's recently announced Moana 2. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.