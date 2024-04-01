Video: The Cast of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Take Final Broadway Bow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway run of Days of Wine and Roses played its final performance last night, Sunday, March 31, following 25 previews and 73 regular performances. Prior to its Broadway run, the play run for 84 performances off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company.

Check out a video of the cast taking their final bows below!

Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, orchestra, and company on a fantastic Broadway run of #DaysofWineandRoses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bnLNtky8eh — Days of Wine and Roses (@wineandrosesbw) March 31, 2024

Following the sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opened on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC) and began previews January 6. Read the reviews for Days of Wine and Roses here.

Plus, check out photos of the cast in action here.

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).

Days of Wine and Roses features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeld serves as production stage manager.