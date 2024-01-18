Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

The production is currently in previews, and opens on January 28.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

Days of Wine and Roses Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Following its run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC). 

Get a first look at photos below!

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif. 
   
Days of Wine and Roses stars Tony Award® winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Tony Award® nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut). 

  
Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist
Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed
The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen). 
 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara



RELATED STORIES

1
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY Photo
Kelli O’Hara & Brian d’Arcy James to Join Conversation at 92NY

92NY will present a performance of the searing new musical, Days of Wine and Roses, followed by a conversation with Kelli O’Hara, Brian d’Arcy James and additional cast members.

2
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy Photo
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy

The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses is launching a digital rush policy. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording Photo
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording

Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, has released a cast recording! Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, the musical ran off-Broadway earlier this year and will come to Broadway in 2024! Listen to the full album here!

4
Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Broadway Cast Begins Rehearsals Photo
Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Broadway Cast Begins Rehearsals

See photos of Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & more in rehearsals for Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISEPhotos: First Look at Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HOT WHITE HEIST Podcast Starring Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch & More to Return for Season 2HOT WHITE HEIST Podcast Starring Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch & More to Return for Season 2
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musical Will Receive an Industry Presentation in FebruaryANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musical Will Receive an Industry Presentation in February
KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Returns in February With Free Tickets to HAMILTON, SIX, WICKED, and More!KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Returns in February With Free Tickets to HAMILTON, SIX, WICKED, and More!

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You