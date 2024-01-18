Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Following its run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC).

Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.



Days of Wine and Roses stars Tony Award® winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Tony Award® nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).



Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist

Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed

The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

