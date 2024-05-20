Video: Tamika Lawrence Performs the National Anthem for the New York Liberty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tamika Lawrence, one of the stars of the new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll, stopped by the New York Liberty women's basketball game for a roof-raising rendition of the national anthem.

Check out video of her performance below!

About THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

The Heart of Rock and Roll is the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News. The musical opened on Monday, April 22 and is currently in playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The principal cast includes Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.