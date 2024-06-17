Video: THE OUTSIDERS Team Talks Tony Win for Best Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, The Outsiders took home a Tony Award for 'Best Musical'. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, producers from the Araca Group (Mike Rego, Hank Unger and Matthew Rego) checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, THE OUTSIDERS features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.