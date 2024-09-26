News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Broadway Highlights

The Hills of California opens this Sunday, September 29.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
Previews are now underway for Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes. The play opens at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, September 29, and we have your first look at the cast in action!

The Hills of California’s Broadway cast features the play’s acclaimed leading London cast members – Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Laura Donnelly as Veronica/Joan; Leanne Best as Gloria; Ophelia Lovibond as Ruby; Helena Wilson as Jill; Nancy Allsop as Young Gloria; Sophia Ally as Young Ruby; Lara McDonnell as Young Joan; and Nicola Turner as Young Jill. The full company also includes David Wilson Barnes, Ta’Rea Campbell, Bryan DickRichard LumsdenRichard ShortLiam BixbyEllyn HealdMax Roll, and Cameron Scoggins. The company understudies are Jessica Baglow, Sawyer BarthErin Rose DoyleLiz Pearce, Q. Smith, and Sadie Veach.

“What is a song? A song is a dream... a place to be. Somewhere you can live.  And in that place, there are no walls. No boundaries. No locks. No keys. You can go anywhere...” 









