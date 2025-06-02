Video: Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar Perform 'Wunderbar' from KISS, ME KATE Proshot

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







PBS Great Performances recently shared a new clip from the West End proshot of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block. In the clip, divorced couple Lilli (Block) and Fred (Adrian Dunbar) express their love for each other in the song "Wunderbar." Watch it now, and check out the full proshot on the PBS website.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Yellow Face and the Broadway production of Girl from the North Country are also part of the PBS Great Performances lineup this May. Learn more about the broadcasts of David Henry Hwang's play here and the Bob Dylan musical here.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.