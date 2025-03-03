David Henry Hwang's YELLOW FACE to Air on PBS This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Great Performances filmed the recent Broadway production of David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face to premiere on PBS. Now, PBS has confirmed that the live capture of the show will air on Friday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production stars Daniel Dae Kim as an Asian American playwright who protests yellowface casting in the blockbuster musical “Miss Saigon,” only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The repercussions resonate in this farce about the complexities of race. Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face is an “is-he-or-isn’t-he” comedy of identity, show business and autobiography.

The recent London revival of Kiss Me, Kate starring Stephanie J. Block and the Broadway recording of Girl from the North Country will also air on PBS. Learn more about how to watch Kiss Me, Kate and Girl from the North Country.

The company of Yellow Face also features Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

“As a longtime fan and supporter of both PBS and Great Performances, I couldn’t be happier for my production company, 3AD, to be collaborating with them to bring new life to Yellow Face,” Daniel Dae Kim said in a previous comment. “I am deeply grateful to David, Leigh, Roundabout, our exceptional cast and crew, and everyone who supported our efforts to bring this important and entertaining play to an even wider audience.”

The creative team for Yellow Face includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music) and Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design). Yellow Face played a limited engagement on Broadway through November 24, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 W 42nd St).