Video: Sing-Along to 'The Wizard and I' in New WICKED Promo

Sing along with Elphaba in a new promo for Wicked! Beginning on December 25, audiences are invited to sing along with the movie musical in interactive screenings which feature on-screen lyrics and a special introduction from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Check out the new clip of The Wizard and I from the movie now.

The sing-along screenings will be presented in standard format theaters, with most locations offering multiple showtimes on December 25. This special presentation will include all the film's celebrated musical numbers with on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences to join in with the performances that have captivated viewers worldwide. A special sing-along version of the soundtrack will be released digitally on December 20 through Verve Records/Republic Records, coinciding with the theatrical sing-along screenings.

Tickets for the Wicked sing-along screenings are on sale now. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit here. The film will continue to play in standard format at theaters nationwide.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.