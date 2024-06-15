Video: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Pawn It All' from HELL'S KITCHEN at the Spring Road Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoshana Bean performed "Pawn It All" from Hell's Kitchen at the Broadway League's Spring Road Conference just last month. Check out the video of her performance here!

About Hell's Kitchen

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.



The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.