Video: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Pawn It All' from HELL'S KITCHEN at the Spring Road Conference

The Broadway League's annual Spring Road Conference was held in May 2024.
|
Shoshana Bean performed "Pawn It All" from Hell's Kitchen at the Broadway League's Spring Road Conference just last month. Check out the video of her performance here!
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
Videos