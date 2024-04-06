Video: See Stephanie J. Block as Lilli Vanessi in a Photoshoot for KISS ME, KATE at Barbican Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephanie J. Block strikes a pose as Lilli Vanessi in a photoshoot for Barbican Theatre's Kiss Me Kate.

Block and Adrian Dunbar will star in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre beginning 4 June and running through 14 September. The production will be directed by Bartlett Sher.

From the Producer of Anything Goes, comes a new production of Kiss Me, Kate. With Cole Porter’s razor-sharp witted lyrics, it's Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific) and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.