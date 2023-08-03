Video: See Lindsay Heather Pearce, Lincoln Clauss & More in Rehearsal for RENT at The Muny

Dive into the rehearsal process of RENT at The Muny with the talented cast.
The Muny is presenting Rent, running August 4 - 10.
Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
The cast features Lincoln Clauss (Mark Cohen), Vincent Kempski (Roger Davis), Ashley De La Rosa (Mimi Marquez), Tré Frazier (Benjamin Coffin III), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Maureen Johnson), Anastacia McCleskey (Joanne Jefferson), Evan Tyrone Martin (Tom Collins), Adrian Villegas (Angel Dumott Schunard) and ensemble members Shelby Brown, Ricky Cardenas, Josh Hoon Lee, Sage Lee, Alicia Revé Like, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Eric Shawn, Erica Stephan and Julia Yameen.
This Muny production of the groundbreaking musical, as previously announced, is led by director Lili-Anne Brown, choreographer Breon Arzell, with music director/conductor Jermaine Hill and associate choreographer Carollette Phillips.
The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Raquel Adorno, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Paul Deziel, wig design by Rueben D. Echoles, with production stage manager Kelsey Tippins.
