Video: See Lindsay Heather Pearce, Lincoln Clauss & More in Rehearsal for RENT at The Muny

Dive into the rehearsal process of RENT at The Muny with the talented cast.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 2 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 4 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny is presenting Rent, running August 4 - 10.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The cast features Lincoln Clauss (Mark Cohen), Vincent Kempski (Roger Davis), Ashley De La Rosa (Mimi Marquez), Tré Frazier (Benjamin Coffin III), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Maureen Johnson), Anastacia McCleskey (Joanne Jefferson), Evan Tyrone Martin (Tom Collins), Adrian Villegas (Angel Dumott Schunard) and ensemble members Shelby Brown, Ricky Cardenas, Josh Hoon Lee, Sage Lee, Alicia Revé Like, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Eric Shawn, Erica Stephan and Julia Yameen.

This Muny production of the groundbreaking musical, as previously announced, is led by director Lili-Anne Brown, choreographer Breon Arzell, with music director/conductor Jermaine Hill and associate choreographer Carollette Phillips.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Raquel Adorno, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Paul Deziel, wig design by Rueben D. Echoles, with production stage manager Kelsey Tippins.







RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast and Team Set For SISTER ACT at the Muny Photo
Full Cast and Team Set For SISTER ACT at the Muny

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the divine musical comedy, Sister Act, August 14 - 20.

2
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

See photos and video of Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny.

3
Video: See the New Trailer for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Video: See the New Trailer for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

Get a first look at the teaser trailer for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny. Don't miss this jaw-dropping preview of the highly anticipated production, filled with thrills and excitement.

4
Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Photo
Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny

The Muny is presenting Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31. Get a look inside rehearsals in this all new video!

More Hot Stories For You

Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, Billy Porter, and More Will Perform at BLACK THEATRE UNITED 2023 GalaAudra McDonald, Norm Lewis, Billy Porter, and More Will Perform at BLACK THEATRE UNITED 2023 Gala
Video: Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to LifeVideo: Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life
Now Hiring: Producing Artistic Director, Manager of Donor Programs, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Producing Artistic Director, Manager of Donor Programs, & More - BWW Classifieds
Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes AwayBroadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away

Videos

Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer Video Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer
Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK Musical Episode Opening Number Video
Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK Musical Episode Opening Number
Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You