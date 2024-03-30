Video: Sarah Paulson Talks APPROPRIATE on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Paulson stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Friday, March 29th, to discuss starring in Appropriate on Broadway, fighting over Beyonce with Pedro Pascal, and more.

Of Appropriate, Paulson states: "It's a family drama that is quite funny--wickedly funny. It's about three estranged siblings who come home to deal with their father's estate who is recently deceased. And you know, some shenanigans ensue."

Paulson also walks Jimmy and the audience through a pre-show vocal warmup and plays a game of Face It Challenge with Jimmy after the break.

Appropriate recently reopened at the Belasco Theatre on March 25th, after transferring from Second Stage's Broadway House, the Hayes Theatre. The production officially opened on Broadway on December 18th.

The current cast of APPROPRIATE also features Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Ella Beatty, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.