Video: Sami Gayle and Morgan Higgins Share Why Audiences Are Having a Ball at BAD CINDERELLA

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with two amazingly talented and insightful guests, Sami Gayle and Morgan Higgins who play the "Evil Step Sisters' Adele and Marie in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella', currently playing at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. The Dynamic Duo share why audiences are loving the new musical and why you need to get your tickets if you haven't yet .

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of "Cinderella Through the Years Trivia", Sami shares why she decided to pursue film producing with the support of her brother. While Morgan dives into her audition process for her role of 'Marie'. Tickets for "Bad Cinderella" are currently on sale!

Episode 67 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the upcoming Crystal Theatre production of "A Spinnin Tale", featuring Samantha on Saturday, April 22 and about film and screenplay submissions for the Bridgeport Film Fest! Lastly, The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

