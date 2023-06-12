Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Check out our full list of winners here.

If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances below!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards featured performances from the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show also featured performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Ariana DeBose - Opening Number

New York, New York

Some Like It Hot

Into The Woods

Joaquina Kalukango - In Memorium

Camelot

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise

Parade

Shucked

Kimberly Akimbo

Sweeney Todd

Funny Girl

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting




