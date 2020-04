Happy Birthday, Kelli O'Hara!

Today, we're celebrating her special day with a roundup of videos of some of our favorite performances!

Included are performances from Kiss Me, Kate, The King and I, Cosi fan tutte, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza, Carousel, and more!

Kiss Me, Kate

They Don't Let You in the Opera

I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair

All I Care About

The Light in the Piazza

Getting to Know You

Pure Imagination

Before the Parade Passes By

To Build A Home

What's the Use of Wond'rin

Someone To Watch Over Me

In uomini, in soldati

I Whistle a Happy Tune

Related Articles