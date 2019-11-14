Video Roundup: HADESTOWN Fans Bring The Underworld To TikTok

We're heading way down under the ground thanks to fans of the hit musical Hadestown taking to TikTok! Orpheus, Euridyce, Hades, and more have come to the new social media platform through the show's songs including 'Wait For Me,' 'Livin' It Up On Top' and 'Come Home With Me.' We've compiled some of the standout posts for you to enjoy; check them all out below!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The TikTok app was launched in 2017 as a way for consumers to create and share short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. In October 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the United States. It is currently available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, and in February 2019, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally

