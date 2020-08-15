Video Roundup: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fans Create Pandemic Parodies and More!

Check out some of these creative fan-made videos, many tackling themes about the health crisis!

Dear Evan Hansen has been a fan-favorite show since it first came to New York, beginning Off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2016. Fans have honored the show in many ways, covering the songs, dressing in cosplays, and ultimately driving the show's success over the past four years!

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Dear Evan Hansen fan-made parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

Waving Through a Window Coronavirus Parody

The Scott Family spent some of their time in quarantine getting together to write and create this video! We love a creative family!

Dear Evan Hansen but it's Ron Weasley (A Song Parody)

Kevin Lohmann mashed up DEH with Harry Potter for this fun parody, saying, "Who better to sing about feeling like you're constantly on the outside of everything fun and awesome and cool other than Ron Weasley?"

Wedding Toast parody of For Forever

This person, who goes by the username MakinStuffUp on YouTube, created this awesome parody of For Forever to be sung as a wedding toast, changing the lyrics accordingly!

Sincerely, Me Parody

Dominick Jenkins created an epic crossover of Dear Evan Hansen, Spongebob Squarepants, and Be More Chill, with this parody of Sincerely, Me!

Taco Bell Parody Tyler Conroy posted a video of himself and his dad singing their Taco Bell orders to the tune of Waving Through a Window, complete with guitar and all!

Burning Like a Weirdo

Ah, the woes of summer... DerekD highlights what it's like to turn red when he heads out into the sun, when "all he ever wanted to do was get a tan..."

Sincerely, Meme

Ned-Kiwi combined an animatic-like video with a parody of Sincerely, Me using a mashup of audios from different sources. There are even references to Be More Chill!

Dear Gordon Ramsay (Sincerely, Me parody)

This video was created by the channel Best Served Bored, and was inspired by a Tumblr post, noting that Evan Hansen and Gordon Ramsay have the same number of syllables. Do with that what you will.

Dear Evan Hansen-19

This is one of many COVID-19 related parodies that have come to light since the beginning of the health crisis. This one was created by a channel by the name of Musical Theatre Appreciation Society!

Waving Through a Window Coronavirus parody

AndrewWuTube created this video, saying "Since a lot of the world is in lockdown at the moment, we can all relate a little to Evan Hansen."

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

