Video Roundup: Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, Jelani Alladin, and More Perform at the Public Theater's FORWARD. TOGETHER. Virtual Gala
The virtual event took place last night, Tuesday, October 20.
The Public Theater's FORWARD. TOGETHER. virtual event took place last night, Tuesday, October 20. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, with music direction by Ted Sperling, the event was free and open to all from coast to coast and around the world.
FORWARD. TOGETHER. featured special performances and appearances by Jelani Alladin, Jacqueline Antaramian, Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Daniel Craig, Alysha Deslorieux, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Stephanie Hsu, David Henry Hwang, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, Alicia Keys, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Audra McDonald, Grace McLean, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, Mia Pak, Suzan-Lori Parks, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Liev Schreiber, Martin Sheen, Phillipa Soo, Meryl Streep, Sting & Trudie Styler, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall, Kate Wetherhead.
In addition, there was a star-studded special tribute to this year's honorees Sam Waterston and Audrey & Zygi Wilf.
Check out all of the clips from the event below!
Oscar Isaac - Symphony
Audra McDonald - There Will Be a Miracle
Sting - Practical Arrangement
John Leguizamo
Alicia Keys
Antonio Banderas and Laura Benanti - What I Did For Love
Jelani Alladin - To Be Human
Sam Waterston tribute
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical
On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow....
BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year....
Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!...
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Share Their Thoughts on STICKS & STONES
There are just two more days to watch Sticks & Stones right here on BroadwayWorld before it disappears forever. The concert benefits Broadway Cares &...
21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers
Actors Equity has released the following statement addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's raiding of Equity employers....