Video Roundup: Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, Jelani Alladin, and More Perform at the Public Theater's FORWARD. TOGETHER. Virtual Gala

The virtual event took place last night, Tuesday, October 20.

The Public Theater's FORWARD. TOGETHER. virtual event took place last night, Tuesday, October 20. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, with music direction by Ted Sperling, the event was free and open to all from coast to coast and around the world.

FORWARD. TOGETHER. featured special performances and appearances by Jelani Alladin, Jacqueline Antaramian, Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Daniel Craig, Alysha Deslorieux, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Stephanie Hsu, David Henry Hwang, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, Alicia Keys, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Audra McDonald, Grace McLean, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, Mia Pak, Suzan-Lori Parks, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Liev Schreiber, Martin Sheen, Phillipa Soo, Meryl Streep, Sting & Trudie Styler, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall, Kate Wetherhead.

In addition, there was a star-studded special tribute to this year's honorees Sam Waterston and Audrey & Zygi Wilf.

Oscar Isaac - Symphony

Audra McDonald - There Will Be a Miracle

Sting - Practical Arrangement

Antonio Banderas and Laura Benanti - What I Did For Love

Jelani Alladin - To Be Human

Sam Waterston tribute

