Video: Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog Preview Broadway Show with Live Magic Trick

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Illusionist Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog himself joined TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Carson Daly to discuss the new show, Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, which is now in previews at the Broadhurst Theatre.

"I've toured my show all around the world and I've always wanted to perform on the world stage, which is Broadway," Lake explained. "[In] my show, we take the audience through what magic is to me, and my journey started with magic as a kid with The Muppets. I've been obsessed with them my whole life, so I thought I could use my magic to allow The Muppets to finally take Manhattan."

Kermit also opened up about making his Broadway debut, Miss Piggy's "flair for the dramatic," and the upcoming 50th anniversary episode of The Muppet Show featuring Sabrina Carpenter. The duo then proceeded to shock the hosts by performing a magic trick live on air. Check it out now!

The 12-week limited holiday engagement will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026. Joining Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in making a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway are The Great Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Rowlf the Dog. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.