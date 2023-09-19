Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

The To Kill a Mockingbird tour launches its third season from Bass Hall in Fort Worth, TX on September 26, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

"I love the road! I believe in it. It's very difficult, very challenging, but deeply rewarding as well," stage and screen favorite Richard Thomas told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To be touring in 2023 with this play, telling this story... it's not only satisfying artistically, but it is the most important story to be telling across the country. It's a privilege to be playing [this role]"

The story in question is To Kill a Mockingbird and the role is Atticus Finch. As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Thomas leads the third season of the First National Tour of Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel.

The production soon launches its third season of a multi-year national tour across North America at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, TX (September 26-October 1), and will visit 41 cities in the 2023-2024 touring season. 

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. 

Below, watch as Thomas chats about the importance of this story, why it still resonates with audiences today, and so much more!






Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Recommended For You