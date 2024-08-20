Video: Rachel Zegler Stars in First Trailer for Disaster Comedy Y2K

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A24 has just dropped the first trailer for Y2K, Kyle Mooney’s disaster comedy starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Durst.

The film takes place on the last night of 1999, when two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives.

The comedy brings to life an alternate reality where the Y2K craze- the fear that transitioning from 1999 to 2000 would spark an apocalypse event caused by computer programming malfunctions- actually happened.

Mooney directed and co-wrote the film with Evan Winter, which marks his directorial debut. Jonah Hill is attached as producer.

The movie will hit theaters on December 6.

Watch the trailer now!