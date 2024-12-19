Video: Rachel Zegler Sings in New SNOW WHITE Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The tale that started it all comes to life in a new trailer for Snow White, Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic.

Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

Following the release of the official trailer earlier this month, this new trailer features an extended preview of young Snow White and her origins, a few new moments with the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, and a longer sample of the power ballad Waiting on a Wish, one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, and Hadestown star Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2025.