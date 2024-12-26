Video: Rachel Zegler Performs New Pasek and Paul Song 'Waiting On A Wish' in SNOW WHITE Special Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a special look at Disney's Snow White, Rachel Zegler performs an extended snippet of "Waiting on a Wish," the new power ballad from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul written for Disney's forthcoming live-action remake. Watch it now!

Starring Zegler in the title role with Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The official trailer debuted earlier this month, featuring a look at young Snow White and her origins, some moments with the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, and the first sample of Waiting on a Wish, one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, and Hadestown star Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2025.