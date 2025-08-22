Video: Phillip Johnson Richardson Is Singing to the Beat of His Own Drum

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

In this BroadwayWorld exclusive, The Roundtable with Robert Bannon welcomes the multi-talented Phillip Johnson Richardson. You might remember him as the Tin Man in the revival of The Wiz—a performance that won him rave reviews and a Theatre World Award. Now lighting up the stage as Knuck in Hell’s Kitchen, Richardson delivers charisma and raw talent in equal measure. But he doesn’t stop there—under his singer-songwriter moniker “Phil.”, he’s just dropped his new single titled “hurt ppl squared: in da summer”, available now on all streaming platforms.

On this episode of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, Phillip talks candidly about the emotional arc from playing a heartless Tin Man to embodying Knuck’s world in Hell’s Kitchen, and why now was the right time for him to release “hurt ppl squared: in da summer”. With warmth, humor, and unfiltered passion, he walks us through what inspired the song, how it connects to his theatrical roots, and what he hopes fans feel when they press play.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!