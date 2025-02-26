Video: Patti LuPone and Joe Locke Want To Do a Musical Together

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti LuPone and Joe Locke, co-stars in Agatha All Along, are known friends off screen. The pair were interviewed during the Film Independent Spirit Awards where they revealed that they would love to do a musical together.

Locke was asked first what musical he would like to star in alongside LuPone, and he said "anything" before going on to say he'd love to do something original. "Write me and Patti LuPone a musical and we'll do it."

"I don't want to do anymore musicals," LuPone said, before adding, "But if they proposed a musical with Joe, I'd do a musical with Joe. Five show a week, all evening performances."

Watch the full clip below!

joe locke: "write me and patti lupone a musical and we'll do it!" pic.twitter.com/XEWH1FPmwZ — daily joe locke (@dailyjlocke) February 23, 2025

About Agatha All Along

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. Agatha All Along, which features new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, premiered on Disney+ on September 18, 2024.