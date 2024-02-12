Video: Joe Locke on His 'Best Friend' Patti LuPone Seeing Him in SWEENEY TODD

Joe Locke is currently starring as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Sweeney Todd Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Joe Locke on His 'Best Friend' Patti LuPone Seeing Him in SWEENEY TODD

Joe Locke living the ultimate theatre kid dream: having one of his "best friends," Patti Lupone, come see him in Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

The Heartstopper star sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss fulfilling a life-long dream of starring in an upcoming Marvel series with Patti LuPone, delving into why he has always admired her.

"I've always been like a Broadway theatre kid and I think she's like the epitome of class and talent. I think she's the last of a dying breed of actual icons, of theatre legends and she's everything I want to be and she's now one of my best friends."

Now, Locke is starring alongside Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit in Sweeny Todd on Broadway, which he describes as another dream-come-true. 

"I always loved singing. As a kid, I had the most amazing singing teacher but I always thought I was too nervous or not good enough to do it so it's nice to be able to do it now and as a job."

LuPone – who played Mrs. Lovett in the 2005 revival of the musical – came to see the new production on Saturday. Watch the video below to hear what happened when Locke had her exit the theatre through the stage door.

Foster and Tveit's limited 12-week engagement in Sweeney Todd will conclude on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helmed the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood.

After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

Watch the interview here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone Visits Sutton Foster at SWEENEY TODD Photo
Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone Visits Sutton Foster at SWEENEY TODD

Former Mrs. Lovett Patti LuPone visited Sweeney Todd's current Mrs. Lovett Sutton Foster in her first weekend of performances in the Broadway production. Check out a photo here!

2
Photos: Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Take Their First Bows in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster Take Their First Bows in SWEENEY TODD

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster played their first performance in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street last night, February 9, 2024, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture their first bows! Check out the photos here!

3
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take Over in SWEENEY TODD Beginning Tonight Photo
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take Over in SWEENEY TODD Beginning Tonight

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster join the cast of the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street tonight, February 9, 2024. Their limited 12-week engagement will conclude on Sunday May 5, 2024.

4
Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD Photo
Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD

Check out all new clips of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in rehearsal for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Sweeney Todd Logo Hat Sweeney Todd Logo Hat

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Oscars Add Best Casting AwardThe Oscars Add Best Casting Award
Beyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two SinglesBeyoncé Is Dropping a Country Album: Hear the First Two Singles
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. & MoreVideo: Watch Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show With Alicia Keys, H.E.R. & More

Videos

Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Darren Criss is Suddenly Back on Stage in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED
Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You